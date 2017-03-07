Special Cover Released on Sri Kanakagiri Athishaya Mahothsava

By Suresh Rao

Sri Kshetra Kanakagiri, surrounded by a fort, is a holy Jain Centre and Stone edicts and basadis (Jain shrines) dating back to 11th Century AD are found here. It has the Nishadi Caves, Sarnadhi Mantapas, inscriptions and footprints from ancient times. Sri Kshetra Kanakagiri is also known as Nakopama Shaila, meaning heaven’s crest. The ancient name for this piligrim center was ‘Suvarnagiri’. Located near Maleyur in Chamarajanagar District in Karnataka, the area is home to dense forests with sandalwood trees.Cover Number- KTK/22/2017