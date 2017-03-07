New Stamp Sheets from Liechtenstein

Famous Trains

Special combination mini-sheet of 10,Issue Date: 17.02.2017

Legendary Motorcycles

Small set of 10 stamps in combined print,Issue Date: 17.02.2017

Outdoor Sport

The jury was impressed by the sheer number and quality of the photos entered and in an anonymous evaluation procedure awarded first place to Julius Tiefenthaler from Röthis (A) for his photo “Smooth Powder Turn” (value: CHF 0.85). It shows freerider Tao Kreibich, a young man from the Vorarlberg region in Austria, making perfect tracks in the deep snow between the sun and shade. “Winter Storm Windsurfing” (value: CHF 1.00) by Yannick Oberhofer from Vaduz was chosen for the second stamp. His powerful photo was taken on Corsica. Julius Tiefenthaler supplied a further motif for the third special stamp: “Sunset Backflip” (value: CHF 2.00), which again shows Tao Kreibich but this time doing a backward flip against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: Julius Tiefenthaler, Röthis, Yannick Oberhofer, Vaduz Printer: Cartor Security Printing, Meaucé la Loupe Process: Offset Colours: 5 Size: 60.37 x 34.7 mm : CHF 1.50