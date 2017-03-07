New Stamp Sheets from Liechtenstein

Posted on March 7, 2017 by PhilaMirror

Famous Trains

liech famous trainsSpecial combination mini-sheet of 10,Issue Date: 17.02.2017

Legendary Motorcycles

liech motorcycles stampsSmall set of 10 stamps in combined print,Issue Date: 17.02.2017

Outdoor Sport

liech sports stampsThe jury was impressed by the sheer number and quality of the photos entered and in an anonymous evaluation procedure awarded first place to Julius Tiefenthaler from Röthis (A) for his photo “Smooth Powder Turn” (value: CHF 0.85). It shows freerider Tao Kreibich, a young man from the Vorarlberg region in Austria, making perfect tracks in the deep snow between the sun and shade. “Winter Storm Windsurfing” (value: CHF 1.00) by Yannick Oberhofer from Vaduz was chosen for the second stamp. His powerful photo was taken on Corsica. Julius Tiefenthaler supplied a further motif for the third special stamp: “Sunset Backflip” (value: CHF 2.00), which again shows Tao Kreibich but this time doing a backward flip against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Issue Date: 06.03.2017 Designer: Julius Tiefenthaler, Röthis, Yannick Oberhofer, Vaduz Printer: Cartor Security Printing, Meaucé la Loupe Process: Offset Colours: 5 Size: 60.37 x 34.7 mm : CHF 1.50

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Sheetlets, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>