India Post Released Stamp on Yogoda Satsang Society

India Post has issuind a commemorative postage stamp on centenary of Yogoda Satsang Society on 7th March 2017.For more than 95 years, Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) has been dedicated to carrying on the spiritual and humanitarian work of its founder, Paramhansa Yogananda, widely revered as the father of Yoga in the West.

Paramahansa Yogananda founded Yogoda Satsanga Society in 1917 to make available the universal teachings of kriya yoga,a sacred spiritual science originating millenniums ago in India. These nonsectarian teachings embody a complete philosophy and way of life for achieving all-round success and well-being, as well as methods of meditation for achieving life’s ultimate goal — union of the soul with Spirit (God).

Today, Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) has grown to include more than 200 centres around the country. Yogoda Satsanga Society of India handles inquiries about the teachings of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda from India and the neighbouring countries.