India Post Released Stamp on Yogoda Satsang Society

Posted on March 7, 2017 by PhilaMirror

yogada satsang society fdcIndia Post has issuind a commemorative postage stamp on centenary of stamp yogada satsang societyYogoda Satsang Society on 7th March 2017.For more than 95 years, Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) has been dedicated to carrying on the spiritual and humanitarian work of its founder, Paramhansa Yogananda, widely revered as the father of Yoga in the West.

Paramahansa Yogananda founded Yogoda Satsanga Society in 1917 to make available the universal teachings of  kriya yoga,a sacred spiritual science originating millenniums ago in India. These nonsectarian teachings embody a complete philosophy and way of life for achieving all-round success and well-being, as well as  methods of meditation for achieving life’s ultimate goal — union of the soul with Spirit (God).brochure yogoda satsang society

Today, Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) has grown to include more than 200 centres around the country. Yogoda Satsanga Society of India handles inquiries about the teachings of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda from India and the neighbouring countries.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to India Post Released Stamp on Yogoda Satsang Society

  1. Vinod kumar Awasthi says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    With’Autobiography of a Yogi'(AoY) in my hand I’m never alone.I hope it will be in my hand,when I take my last……

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>