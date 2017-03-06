Namibia Issued Stamp on 100 Years of Scouting

The commemorative stamp, which bears the image of a boy and a girl belonging to Scouts of Namibia, was designed by Helge Denker .

The organisation, which has about 2,000 members in Namibia and 60 million members worldwide, emphasises outdoor activities and teaches young people how to become self-reliant and encourages them to play a constructive role in society. According to Chief Scout in Namibia, Jim Kastelic, the Scouts of Namibia hope to increase their membership to 5,000 by the year 2020.

Scouting in Namibia is divided into three branches to accommodate different age groups and their interests. Cubs cater to youngsters; Scouts for teenagers and Rovers for young adults.