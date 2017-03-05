New Stamps Released from Isle of Man

150th Anniversary of the First Open House of Keys Elections

On the 1st stamp is the first House of Keys Speaker after the first open elections. Also featured on the stamp is the Register of Electors from 1867 and an image of Douglas Courthouse from the election day.

• On the £1 stamp is the Lieutenant Governor Henry Loch who sent the ‘House of Keys Election Act, 1866′ for Royal Assent. Also featured on the stamp is the proclamation about the House of Keys being dissolved in 1866 and Castle Rushen.

• James Brown who was the owner of the Isle of Man Times features on the £1.50 stamp. Brown was jailed at Castle Rushen for his reporting of calls for reform of the House of Keys. He was later freed and awarded damages. Also on the stamp is the mast head for the Isle of Man times and an image of Castle Rushen.

• On the £2.00 stamp is Robert Fargher who was a journalist with Mona’s Herald and was involved in a persistent campaign to bring about a democratically elected House of Keys. He was also imprisoned. Also on the stamp is Mona’s Herald mast head and the former House of Keys building in Castletown.

Issue Date: 13.02.2017 Designer: EJC Design Illustrator: Manx National Heritage Printer: Lowe Martin Process: Offset Lithography Size: 60 x 30 mm Values: 1st, £1, £1.50, £2

Definitives: Triskelion

This first collection of four self adhesive stamps is based on the Manx Three Legs of Man emblem which also known as a Triskelion. The legs usually run clockwise and carry the Latin motto ‘Quocunque Jeceris Stabit’ meaning ‘whichever way you throw, I stand’, a reference to the independence and resilience of the Manx people.The four versions of this emblem are based on:

The three legs as they appear in Douglas Town Hall

The Millenium of Tynwald three legs

The three legs as seen on the old brewery building on Castletown Quay

A modern interpretation of the three legs of man.

Issue Date: 15.02.2017 Designer: EJC Design (text by Richard West) Printer: CCL Label Ireland Ltd Process: Offset Lithography Size: 56 x 25mm Values: £0.45, £0.77, £1.24, £1.86