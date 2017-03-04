New Stamps from Iceland

Textile Design

Textile design is the theme of the eighth stamp series dedicated to Icelandic contemporary design.Vik Prjónsdóttir designed the scarf “Shielding hand”. Vik Prjónsdóttir is a collaboration of designers whose objective is to promote the development of wool products and knitting. The designers are fascinated by nature narratives and behaviour. They are Brynhildur Pálsdóttir, Guðfinna Mjöll Magnúsdóttir and Þuríður Rós Sigurþórsdóttir. The company has received many

Bryndís Bolladóttir designed the work “Eye/Sphere” which is a sound absorber made of woolen felt. She graduated from the Iceland Academy of Arts in 1999 and has specialized since 2009 in sculpture forms that also have utilitarian functions. She has received international certifications for sound absorbing designs. Bryndís has exhibited and sold her work to all the Nordic countries and numerous European countries.

Ragna Fróðadóttir designed the interior textile “Mountain Range”. Ragna learned clothing and textile design in Paris and Iceland, and has received numerous awards and grants for her design. In recent years Ragna has worked in New York in one of the most recognized fashion trending business in the world. Ragna now lives in Iceland working on her own design. She heads the textile department of The School of Visual Arts. Anita Hirlekar designed the textile “Spring / Summer 2016”.

Issue Date: 16.02.2017 Designer: Örn Smári Gíslason Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print Process: Offset Lithography Size: 22,5 x 39 mm Values: B50g, 50g, 1000g, 1500g

The First Icelandic Architect

Rögnvaldur Ágúst Ólafsson has been called the first Icelandic architect. He was born in Dýrafjörður in the Westfjords in 1874 and grew up in Ísafjörður. He graduated from the Learned School in 1901 and sailed to Copenhagen for his studies that same year. Rögnvaldur was the first Icelandic architect exclusively designing houses. He became the consultant for Government Public Buildings in 1906. Although he only was able to continue his work for 12 years, he designed 30 churches, some 30 houses in the capital and dozens of other buildings across the country. He designed many of the most impressive wooden buildings that were built in the capital in the first decade of the 20th century. Rögnvaldur‘s design for many houses was influenced by the Swiss chalet style and neoclassical architecture. One of Rögnvaldurs best known works is the Húsavík Church, inaugurated in 1907. Among other works were Vífilsstaðir Hospital, built in 1908, and the Church of Þingeyrar, a stone building in the Gothic style. Rögnvaldur died of tuberculosis in Vífilsstaðir Hospital at the age of 42. A book by designer Björn G. Björnsson commemorating Rognvaldur Olafsson and his work was published in the end of 2016.

Issue Date: 16.02.2017 Designer: Elsa Nielsen Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Printing Process: Offset Lithography Size: 25 x 40 mm Values: 50g