Jersey: Post & Go  Stamps on Shells

Jersey’s temperate climate, as well as its geographical distance from mainland Britain, creates a unique marine environment for a wide variety of molluscs. This diversity, in turn, provides Jersey’s picturesque beaches with some of the prettiest shells within the British Isles and six of these are illustrated within this Post & Go stamp issue.

Issue Date: 15.02.2017 Designer: Nick Parlett Printer: Walsall Security Printers Process: Indicia and location identifier thermally printed within a Royal Mail Series II Post & Go machine. Size: Stamp die size: 25mm deep x 56mm wide.