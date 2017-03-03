New Stamps from Andora

Museu Carmen Thyssen

Baroness Carmen Thyssen develops major cultural projects. After the opening of a museum in Malaga in Spain, a Carmen Thyssen Museum will open its doors in Andorra in 2017. The museum’s headquarters will occupy the ground floor of the Hotel Valira, a granite stone building designated of cultural interest through its unique architecture. The museum gallery will present a retrospective of the great masters of the 20th century. The work created for the stamp by Laura López Martí, a creator based in Andorra, symbolizes contemporary art paintings of the 20th century.

Issue Date: 17.02.2017 Designer: Conception LOPEZ LAURA metteur en page Stephanie Ghinea Process: Offset Size: 40.85 x 52 mm Values: €1.30

Definitive:Coat of Arms

The definitive series of Correos for the Principality of Andorra incorporates once again a stamp with Rate A whose printed motif is the coat of arms of the Principality, one of its national symbols along with the national flag and anthem.The coat of arms of the Principality of Andorra has traditionally been formed by the union of the emblems of the four houses, alluding in pairs, to each of the two Coprinces who have jointly run the country, who at present are the bishop Of the Seu D’Urgell and president of the French Republic.

The four traditional houses are those of the bishopric of Seu d’Urgell, represented in the upper left quarter by the miter and the golden staff on gules background, the Foix County house represented in the upper right quarter with the three stripes on gold background. The other two houses are located at the bottom of the shield. In the left quarter the house of Catalonia is represented with the four stripes on gold and in the right quarter the emblem of the house of the Vizcondado of Bearne,

Issue Date: 13.02.2017 Process: Offset Size: 28.8 x 40.9 mm Values: A