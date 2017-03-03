New Special Cover’s from Chhattisgarh

By Suresh Rao

Bastarpex 2017: Bhadrakali Sangam

Bhadrakali Sangam is confluence of the holy rivers Godavari and Indravati. It is located about 27 km. away from Bhopalpatnam of Bijapur District of Chhattisgarh State. This place is unique from the perspective of religious and adventure tourism

Bastarpex 2017: Dandami Maria

Dandami Maria is the major tribe of Bastar division. On various occasions this tribe dance with the crown of the bison horn on head.

Jaitkham

The world’s tallest JAITKHAM is situated at Tapobhumi Satnam Dham Giroudpuri Distt-Baloda Bazar Chhattisgarh. Giroudpuri is Tapobhumi (Land of Penance) of founder, mentor of Satnam religion and announcer of equality amongst human beings Guru GHASIDAS. JAITKHAM is a symbol of Satnam religion and its height is 77 meters. On the top of JAITKHAM, unfurling white rectangle flag (PALO) is disseminating the message of truth and peace in the world.