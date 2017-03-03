France Issued Stamp on 50 Years of Neuwirth Law

french stampUntil the 1960s, contraceptive methods remained banned in France. The woman had no recourse but abstinence or clandestine abortion to avoid repeated pregnancies.On December 28, 1967, after rejecting eleven successive bills in ten years, the National Assembly adopted the law proposed by the deputy Lucien Neuwirth, which authorized contraception, repealing the law of 1920. Debates were violent between supporters and Opponents of the use of birth control pills.

Issue Date: 17.02.2017 Designer: Conception Aline Zalko Process: Héliogravure Size: 40,85 x 52 mm Values: €0.85

