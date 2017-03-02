New Stamps Released on Museums

Latvia: Unique Exhibits of the Latvian Natural History Museum

Issue Date: 17.02.2017 Designer: Ģirts Grīva Printer: Baltijas Banknote, Latvijā Values: €1.42

Romania:200 Years of National Brukenthal Museum

The portrait of Baron Samuel von Brukenthal, depicted on the stamp with the face value of Lei 2.20 was painted by Johann Nepomuk della Croce, in 1766, in the manner of aristocratic portraits, with bright accents highlighting the forehead and hands in the foreground. The portrait is the first representation of Baron von Brukenthal in painting, the Order of St. Stephen, the monogrammed ring with the initials of Empress Maria Theresa, document and inkpot in the composition suggesting a career in the ascendance, confidence, dignity and sobriety.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 2.50 illustrates the Brukenthal Palace façade bearing the Baroque style imprint: attic in three steps, with numerous decorative elements, horizontal profiles, double pilasters, garlands and boxes, executed in stone. The exceptional piece which delimits the main entrance is the stone portal, flanked by pairs of columns. The entire doorway is the work of Cluj-born sculptor Simon Hoffmeyer.

The Brukenthal family crest is shown on the stamp with the face value ofLei 8.00. The crest speaks eloquently about the evolution of the Brukenthal family and dominates the stone portal, alongside decorative elements such as garlands and urns crowning pillars supported by rosettes.

The pocket watch of Baron Von Brukenthal represented on the stamp with the face value of Lei 15.00, is the symbol of the bicentennial year 2017 because, like the museum, it continues to run throughout the centuries. The piece was made in the period 1780 – 1800, in the workshop of Geneva watchmaker Jacques Ruegger. The housing and the two back lids are made of gold as well as the dial, the latter showing embossed geometric and plant motifs, Arabic numerals and thin arrow hands.

Inside the watch there are two independent mechanisms that are still functional, one of the watch itself, the other one being a musical device cylinder. The song the watch plays reproduces variations of “Carnival in Venice” by Niccolň Paganini.

Not only is it the first museum to be opened on Romanian territory, the Brukenthal National Museum is also the first Romanian Museum that have been awarded with the European Union Prize for Cultural Heritage Europa Nostra 2010 and the first Romanian Museum that has been invited to join in The Best in Heritage Excellence Club by the European Heritage Association, in 2011.

Issue Date: 17.02.2017 Designer: Mihail Vamasescu Process: Offset Colours: 5 Size: Stamps size: 33 x 48 mm; Minisheets size: 113 x 116 mm Values: 2.20 Lei; 2.50 Lei; 8 Lei; 15 Lei