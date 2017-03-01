New Stamps Issued on Birds

Estonia :Bird of the Year – Turtledove

The Estonian Ornithological Society has chosen turtledove the bird of the year 2017. There are two representatives of the genus: turtle dove and ruff turtle dove. We have to do with some of the least studied types of birds in Estonia. The turtle dove is the smallest European dove. Its head is greyish, its throat pink, the wings orange with black spots, the lower part of the abdomen white. The vital feature is a black and white striped spot on the neck. The ruff turtle dove lives in human settlements or close to them. Its song is a quiet “guguu-kuk” which somewhat sounds like the cuckoo.

Issue Date: 09.02.2017 Designer: Vladimir Taiger Printer: AS Vaba Maa Process: Offset : 40,88 x 41,3 mm Values: €0.65

Guernsey WWF: Endangered Species Meadow Pipit

Issue Date: 15.02.2017 Designer: Andrew Robinson Printer: Cartor Security Printing Process: Offset Lithography Size: 28mm deep x 45mm wide Values: 43p, 57p, 64p, 70p

Romania: Inteligent Birds

The jackdaw’s voice is considerably more modulated and more varied compared to that of other Corvidae. They are glib birds, giving the feeling that they chatter a lot among themselves, always making much noise. Without much effort the jackdaw learns to copy words and other sounds.

The Eurasian jay (Garrulus glandarius), illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50, is widespread in Europe, Africa and Western Asia and is a sedentary species. This means that it can be seen in Romania throughout the year.

It was first described by the botanist Carl von Linné in 1758. It is about 35 cm long, has beautifully coloured feathers and its wingspan measures 55-60 cm. The Eurasian Jay is not as easy to spot as its Corvidae cousins, given that it is extremely cautious when approaching human settlements. In winter, due to a lack of food, it can be seen more often in villages and city parks.

The Rook (Corvus frugilegus), illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 8 is a great consumer of nuts wich it drops onto the ground to break them and then nibbles the core. They are also sociable birds that inhabit and nest in large groups, called colonies, being impressive in number. They can be sedentary or migratory (in disparate groups and different directions), depending on the low temperatures in region where they live and th favorable conditions for food.

The Eurasian magpie or common magpie (Pica Pica), illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 15, can be seen in the lowlands, as well as in mountain areas up to altitudes of 2,500 m. Compared to other members of the Corvidae family, magpies are not strong flyers and therefore spend a lot of time sitting on tree branches or on the ground. While foraging, the magpie utters loud sounds, but despite that and despite its size it is often chased away by smaller birds.

Due to its characteristic black and white plumage, it’s easily recognized even by those with little knowledge of birds. The magpie is a diurnal bird which starts being active shortly before sunrise and finishes its activities at sunset.

The Raven (Corvus corax), illustrated on the „first day cover”, has proven tactical skills from a study in which researchers put under observation a population of captive ravens. They had two methods of survival: either they

created their own hideouts with food or they would raid other ravens’ hideouts. „Gatherers” drastically changed behavior when they noticed „raiders” placing themselves in order to follow them to their hideouts. A „gatherer” raven will choose another location for his hiding place, where it will take small amounts of food, which it will leave unguarded to convince the “raider” raven that he has found the initial hideout. The latter is itself able to hide its intentions, trying to imitate a „gatherer” but seeking to discover its hiding place.

Issue Date: 16.02.2017 Designer: Razvan Popescu Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: Stamps size: 36 x 36mm; Minisheets size: 131 x 94 mm, Block size: 154 x 144 (in philatelic album) Values: 2.50 Lei; 4.50 Lei; 8 Lei; 15 Lei