The Crest of Jersey Stamp Issue

With the same design which features on Jersey Post’s 2015 Definitive stamps and 2016 Post & Go stamps, six special stamps are issued with a new seasonal palette of colours suitable for the spring months, and bearing the latest postage tariffs.

With permission granted to Jersey Post by the Bailiff of Jersey, the palette of colours is chosen to reflect a contemporary representation for the Islanders of today. The names of all twelve Island parishes are printed in micro text in the background waves on the stamps.

Issue Date: 02.02.2017 Designer: True North Printer: Cartor Security Printing, France Process: 1 PMS colour with micro printing Size: Stamp die size 25mm deep x 20mm wide Values: 48p, 60p, 66p, 76p, 88p, £1