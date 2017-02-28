Philatelic Exhibition at Gorakhpur GOPEX 2017 was concluded on 25th February 2017.This special cover was released during the exhibition. Earlier in 2000 special cover on same theme was released during Gopex 2000.
Special Cover Released on Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil
