Special Cover Released on Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil

Posted on February 28, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover gorakhpurspecial cover ramprasad bismilBy Raman Kumar Mandal

Philatelic Exhibition at Gorakhpur GOPEX 2017 was concluded on 25th February 2017.This special cover was released during the exhibition. Earlier in 2000 special cover on same theme was released during Gopex 2000.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, News, Philately Exhibition, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>