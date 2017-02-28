New Stamps from Isle of Man

The Sapphire Anniversary of HM Queen

To celebrate HM Queen being the first ever British Monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee, Isle of Man has issued a set of six stamps. This collection is a celebration of the diplomatic work undertaken by Her Majesty on state visits across the world, during her 65 year reign. As the stamps feature images from as early as 1954 they feature a mixture of colour and black and white photography.

This stamp collection features her visits to the following six countries:

Australia in 1954 (£0.45)• China in 1986 (£0.77)• India in 1983 (£0.95)• Isle of Man in 1979 (£1.13)• Canada in 2010 (£1.24)• Tuvalu in 1982 (£2.37)

Issue Date: 06.02.2017 Designer: True North Printer: Lowe Martin Process: Offset Lithography Size: 40mm x 40mm Values: 0.45p, 0.77p, 0.95p, £1.13, £1.24, £2.37

The Sapphire Anniversary : Gifts fit for a Queen

To celebrate HM Queen being the first ever British Monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee, Isle of Man issued miniature sheet. Over Her Majesty’s 65 years on the throne she has travelled to just under two thirds of the countries in the World and received many, many gifts. The stamp on this miniature sheet shows the Royal Mounted Canadian Police presenting Her Royal Highness with her much loved horse, Burmese.

Issue Date: 06.02.2017 Designer: True North Printer: Lowe Martin Process: Offset Lithography Size: Stamp: 40mm x 40mm, Minisheet: 159mm x 64mm Values: £3.75