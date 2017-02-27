New Postmarks from Germany and Poland

Posted on February 27, 2017 by PhilaMirror

By Wolfgang Beyer, Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Goup ArGe Zoologie

Germany: Mussel

germany mussel postmarkThe postmark is featuring a  scallop(Pecten maximus).Issue Date- 20 March 2017

Poland:Bird

poland bird postmarkThe postmark is featuring a White stork(Ciconia ciconia). Issue Date- 20 March 2017

