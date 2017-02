The fourth set from the Maltese Flora series was issued on 24th February 2017.

This includes three stamps each bearing a face value of €0.26, €0.42 and €1.25 and respectively depict the Fan-Lipped Orchid (Maltese: Orikida Ħamra), the Yellow Bee-Orchid (Maltese: Żunżana) and the Small Flowered Tongue-Orchid (Maltese: Orikida tal-Ilsien iż-Żgħir) which are species found in the Maltese Islands. Photographer Guido Bonett captured the flowers featured on the stamps.