Picture Postcards Released on Magh Mela

By M.Gulrez

India Post has released a set of six picture postcards on Magh Mela on 24th February 2017 at Allahabad.The Magh Mela is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims in Prayag, on the banks of Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati).

This Mela is held every year during the Hindu month of Magh (corresponding from mid January – mid February) and the important bathing dates are spread over a period of 45 days. It commences on the day of Makar Sankranti in January, which is the first important bathing day. A large number of people arrive here annually and stay in makeshift houses or tents at the Sangam, spending the entire month of Magh in prayers. Every year during this period massive arrangements are made by the Uttar Pradesh Government for the devotees coming to Magh Mela. This include establishment of a temporary post office, tented township, roads, transport services, water supply, electricity and sanitation facilities, medical and policing.