The stamp, which was displayed during a ceremony at Boston’s John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on 20th February, showcases a 1960 photo of the president campaigning in Seattle taken by photojournalist Ted Spiegel. Alongside the stamp is an illustration of Kennedy from a 1970 oil painting by artist Aaron Shikler — an American artist known for his portraits of politicians. The price of stamps increased from 47 cents to 49 cents.
USPS Issued Stamp on John F. Kennedy
