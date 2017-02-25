Malaysia Issued Stamps on Orchids

According to Pos Malaysia Group chief executive officer Dato’ Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, the ‘National Definitive Series’ featuring garden flowers was last issued in 2010.

“It is reported that there are over 20,000 types of orchids grown worldwide.“For this stamp series, we have chosen six of the most popular varieties – the Rynchostylis for the 60 sen stamp, Phalaenopsis for the 70 sen stamp, Vanda for the 80 sen stamp, Paphiopedilum for the 90 sen stamp, Aranda for the stamp, and Papilionanda for the RM1.10 stamp. Each of the six stamp designs comes on an imperforated miniature sheet priced at RM7.40 each. Other philatelic products such as the First Day Covers (FDC) with free brochure go for 55 sen each, while the folder is available at RM6.35 each.Customers can also purchase the complete folder set at RM135.80 each.Issue Date-21st February 2017.