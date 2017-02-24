India Post Issued Stamps on Ladybird Beetles

February 24, 2017

ladybird beetle msfdc ladybird beetlesladybird beetles sheetletsIndia Post has issued a set of four stamps on Ladybird beetles on 23rd February 2017.Price of miniature sheet of this stamp issue is 40 Rs.Four sheet lets have also been issued of this issue. Price of each sheetlet is 160 Rs.

