India –Canada Joint Issue will be Released in September

In celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary, Canada Post and India Post also agreed to produce a first-ever joint stamp issue to mark Diwali, the Festival of Lights. The joint issue will be available to the public in September of this year.

Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra says, “This stamp – to mark the festival of Diwali – is Canada Post’s first joint issue with India. Not only will it represent our country’s proud diversity, it will celebrate the close bond between both countries.” Secretary, Department of Posts, India Mr. B.V. Sudhakar says, “I am proud to have conducted the first ever visit to Canada Post. Issuing a joint stamp celebrating Diwali is a meaningful way to recognize the importance of this relationship to both countries.”

Consul General of India, Mr. Dinesh Bhatia says, “Both these initiatives are major milestones in Canada-India relations and I applaud Mr. Chopra and Mr. Sudhakar for their initiative and leadership in building new bridges for trade and goodwill between our two countries.”

The joint stamp issue will feature two stamps marking Diwali, the festival of lights, with one stamp design from each country. The stamps will be released in each country on the same day in the fall of 2017.