UNPA:2017 Flag Series Stamps

Originally launched in 1980, the Flag Series was created to honour the Member States of the United Nations. On 3 February 2017, UNPA will issue two sheets of 16 stamps consisting of eight new flag stamps. All of the flags issued have had flag design changes since they were first issued.

The 2017 Flag folder will contain one single of each of the Flag Series stamps.

SHEET 52:Albania – New flag issued in 1992 Benin – New flag issued in 1990 Bulgaria – New flag issued in 1991 Comoros – New flag issued in 2002

SHEET 53: Congo – New flag issued in 1991 Ethiopia – New flag issued in 1996 Georgia – New flag issued in 2004 Iraq – New flag issued in 2008

Issue Date: 03.02.2017 Designer: Sergio Baradat (United Nations) Printer: Lowe-Martin Group (Canada)

Process: Offset Lithography Size: 40 mm x 30 mm Values: US$ 1.15