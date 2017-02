Beach Finds : Floats

The stamps shows cork floats.

Issue Date: 02.02.2017 Designer: Tiina Tahvanainen Printer: Cartor Security Printing

Sailing Ships

The stamp depicting the barque Mariehamn is part of the sailing ship series that includes the stamps featuring the schooner Leo, the barquentine Lemland, the brig Altai, the barque Pehr Brahe and the full-rigged clipper Mermerus.

Issue Date: 02.02.2017 Designer: Allan Palmer Printer: Cartor Security Printing Process: Offset Colours: 4 Size: 40 x 30 mm