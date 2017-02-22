Gandhi Memorial Picture Postcard

Posted on February 22, 2017 by PhilaMirror

gandhi picture postcardIndia Post has issued a special cancellation on Mahatma Gandhi on 30th January 2017.This cancellation was printed on a picture  postcard .On the other side of the postcard images of Gandhi sstamps of 1948 is printed.Price of the postcard is 100Rs.

One Response to Gandhi Memorial Picture Postcard

  1. Hemant Kulkarni says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:44 AM

    Rip off!

    Reply

