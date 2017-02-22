India Post has issued a special cancellation on Mahatma Gandhi on 30th January 2017.This cancellation was printed on a picture postcard .On the other side of the postcard images of Gandhi sstamps of 1948 is printed.Price of the postcard is 100Rs.
Gandhi Memorial Picture Postcard
