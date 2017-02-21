New Stamps from Slovenia

Carlo Martinuzzi: Renovation of the Magistrat

Carlo Martinuzzi was the leading architect in Carniola in the early eighteenth century and from 1710 onwards held the post of Landesbaumeister. His most important works in Ljubljana, besides the Magistrat, are the great Seminary building and the Ursuline church. Outside the capital he built a number of great country houses, including at Logatec, Hošperk near Planina, Groblje and Zalog pri Moravčah (the last two of these were demolished in the twentieth century), and his reputation also extended beyond the borders of Carniola, even into the Venetian landsAfter construction began, however, disagreements arose concerning the winding inner staircase, which was then simplified by the builder, Gregor Maček the Elder (Ljubljana 1664–1725). As a result, the history of Slovene architecture long considered Gregor Maček to be the architect of the Magistrat, while Martinuzzi’s contributions not only to the baroque remodelling of the Town Hall but also to the architecture of baroque Ljubljana and Carniola as a whole have been forgotten.

Over the centuries people in Slovenia have traditionally used at least three different types of chest. Large ones were used to store clothes and various valuable items. The most numerous kind were those used to store grain, and also dried fruit or beans. The third type consists of small chests, frequently also mere boxes or caskets, made of wood and other materials, that people used to store little items of value, gifts, letters and photographs.

For more than a century, humour in Slovenia has been inseparably connected with the surname Milčinski – a surname we will be hearing a lot of this year, since 3 December 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth, in Stari Trg pri Ložu, of Fran Milčinski, today best known as the author of Butalci, humorous tales about the boneheaded inhabitants of the imaginary town of Butale, who “lack for nothing, only sense.” The first five Butalci stories saw the light in 1917, in other words exactly 100 years ago, when they appeared in the collection Tolovaj Mataj in druge slovenske pravljice [The Brigand Mataj and other Slovene Tales]. Several decades would have to pass, however, before Butalci appeared as a book in its own right. Milčinski himself, of whom the poet Andrej “Roza” Rozman once wrote “It is a shame he did not live longer and that there was only one of him”, sadly did not live to see its publication.

Fran Milčinski (1867–1932), a lawyer by profession, is one of the more original figures in the history of Slovene literature. He spent the greater part of his working life as a judge in the young offenders court, a position that offered him, with his innate sensitivity to social questions, plenty of material for his writing (for example the novel Ptički brez gnezda [Little Birds without a Nest]). Fatherhood inspired him to begin collecting and writing folk tales and other stories, which he published in 1911 in the first Slovene illustrated book, simply entitled Pravljice [Tales]. Many of his works have stood the test of time very well. This applies in particular to his satirical writings and of course to his apparently immortal Butalci, which finall came out in 1949, seventeen years after the author’s death, while an unabridged edition containing all 42 stories did not appear until 2015, when it was published in Mladinska Knjiga’s Kondor collection.

