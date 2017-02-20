Olympian Dipa Karmakar Honoured with SpecialCover

deepa karmakar special coverA rare honour for sporting personalities in the country, Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has found a proud place on a special cover released by India Post. The Indian postal department on  released a special cover featuring  the Olympian during a district-level philatelic exhibition in Agartala.

The special cover titled “Golden girls of India – Pride of Nation” features Dipa along with shuttler PV Sindu and wrestler Sakshi Malik, all of whom have been awarded the nation’s highest sports award Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna last year.

