The Château du Pailly is considered to be the most prestigious example of Renaissance architecture in Champagne-Ardenne. On the stamp, on the right, the engraver represented the North West façade with the dungeon and moats. On the left, an original view of the façade of the pavilion of honor, seen from a staircase.

Issue Date: 30.01.2017 Designer: Claude Andréotto Process: Taille Douce Size: 40.85 x 30 mm Values: €0.73