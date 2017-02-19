IOM Issued First set of  Self Adhesive Stamps

Posted on February 19, 2017 by PhilaMirror

iom self adhesive stampsIsle of Man has issued first time self-adhesive stamps ‘The Triskelion Definitives’. The first edition of pictorial stamps feature four highly attractive designs based on the Island’s national emblem, the Three Legs of Man. The four images show the three legs that appear in Douglas Town Hall, a triskelion design that incorporates smaller visuals of the Millennium of Tynwald three legs, the three legs as seen on a quayside building in Castletown and a new modern interpretation of the three legs of Man.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Definitive Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>