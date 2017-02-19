Alderney  Issued MS and Stamps on Burhou Map

Gifted architect Addison Roger Warren, known as Roger among family and friends, arrived on Alderney in the Bailiwick of Guernsey in 1956 with his wife and two young daughters. His talent and foresight would see him help to influence the shape and character of the tiny island that would be his home for the next 41 years.On 6th June, 1944, when thousands of Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, just 10 miles away from Alderney, in the D-Day Landings, Rogers’s maps provided invaluable intelligence. Roger, who at the time was based at Government Communication Headquarters -GCHQ -in Cheltenham, was one of the few people who knew of the impending landings, Sworn to secrecy, he had to remain at the base during the campaign.Following the war, before Roger and his family moved to Alderney, he painstakingly compiled and personalised his map of Alderney and Burhou, which took him some 3,000 hours to complete, such was his interest and patience.

