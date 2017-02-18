Special Cover’s:Magrapex

India Post has released two special covers on the occasion of philatelic exhibition Magrapex 2016.Magra is a region of Rajasthan .Beawar is the main city of this region and special covers were also released from Beawar of Ajmer district. First special cover is on Kap Vriksh of Mangaliyavas village of Ajmer district and second is on Sethji ki Nasia .