Vietnam Issued Stamps on Year of Tourism

The design for domestic use is a photo of terraced rice fields on high mountains with yellow crops, while the design for international use features a spectacular sunset over the 3,143m-high Fansipan peak, which is covered with a blanket of clouds.The collection includes two stamps for domestic and international mail. The images on the stamps were taken by photographers Ngoc Bang and Gia Chien, who are based in the province.Both stamps were decorated with the traditional weaving patterns of local ethnic groups.

The domestic and international stamps are priced at VNĐ3,000 and VNĐ10,500, respectively, and are available at book shops and post offices nationwide.

The province will host various activities throughout this year together with neighbouring northwestern provinces including the spring festival and summer festival in Sa Pa District, the Bac Ha Traditional Horse Race in June, Viet Nam Mountain Marathon 2017 in Sa Pa in September, Terrace Rice Field Festival in Bat Xat District and O Quy Ho Cup Bike Race in October as well as Winter Festival in Sa Pa in December.