Postmarks,Postcard,Personalized Stamps and Cards on Birds and Animals from Germany

By Wolfgang Beyer,Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie & Matthias Reichel, Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group Meiningen

Germany will issue a pictorial postmark,postcards,personalized stamp and special covers on the occasion of philatelic exhibition at 98617 NEUBRUNN on 25th March 2017. All philatelic items are featuring the Tawny Owl(Strix aluco). It´s the bird of the year 2017 in Germany.Neubrunn is located in the rural region Rhön in Germany.

Poctorial postmark on Hazel domouse

Hazel domouse is the animal of the year 2017 in Germany.This postmark will be available from 12th March 2017 in 74072 HEILBRONN.