Postmarks,Postcard,Personalized Stamps and Cards on Birds and Animals from Germany

February 16, 2017

germany birds stampsBy Wolfgang Beyer,Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie & Matthias Reichel, Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group Meiningen

Germany will issue a pictorial postmark,postcards,personalized stamp and special covers on the  occasion of philatelic exhibition at 98617 NEUBRUNN  on 25th March 2017. All philatelic items are featuring the Tawny Owl(Strix  aluco). It´s the bird of the year 2017 in Germany.Neubrunn is located in the rural region  Rhön in Germany.

Poctorial postmark on  Hazel domouse

germany animal postmarkHazel domouse is the animal of the year 2017 in Germany.This postmark will be available from 12th March 2017 in 74072 HEILBRONN.

