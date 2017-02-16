India Post Released Stamp on Centenary Year of Ramjas College

ramjas college stampIndia Post has issued a postage stamp to commemorate the Centenary Year of Ramjas college Delhi.Founded in 1917 by the great educationist and philanthropist, RaiKedarNath, Ramjas College is one of the oldest colleges of Delhi, predating the University of Delhi itself. Beginning from the humble precincts of Darya Ganj in Old Delhi, the College today boasts of a spacious campus, state-of-the-art infrastructure and an esteemed faculty of scholars trained at leading universities in India and abroad.

