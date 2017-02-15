Special Cover Released on Sun Temple Konark

Posted on February 15, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover konark templeBy Anil KrPujara

India Post has released a special cover on Konark Temple on 3rd February 2017 from Konark.The special cover is cancelled with My Stamp of Konark Temple.

One Response to Special Cover Released on Sun Temple Konark

  1. Anil k kejriwal says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:50 PM

    Always full coverage on Philately by Mr Pujara.

    Reply

