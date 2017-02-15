India Post has released a special cover on Konark Temple on 3rd February 2017 from Konark.The special cover is cancelled with My Stamp of Konark Temple.
Special Cover Released on Sun Temple Konark
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, News, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged India Post, konark special cover, konark temple, my stamp, Special Cover, special cover konark, special cover my stamp, Special Covers, special covers 2017, Stamps, sun temple. Bookmark the permalink.
Always full coverage on Philately by Mr Pujara.