New Stamps of Kyrgyzstan

Spiders

kyrgyzstan spiders stampsIssue Date: 19.12.2016 Values: KGS 190

Navigation on Lake Issyk-Kul

kyrgyzstan ships stampsOn November 25th 2016 the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic puts into circulation a series of Kyrgyz Express Post postage stamps: “Navigation on Lake Issyk-Kul”.

  1. Three-masted schooner “Issyk-Kul” (the beginning of the twentieth century).
  2. Motor ship “Progress of Kyrgyzstan”, launched in 1926.
  3. Cruiser “Moscow” of the President of Kyrgyzstan.
  4. Torpedo boat

 Issue Date: 25.11.2016 Designer: Aliona Cojocari Illustrator: Oleg Cojocari Printer: Nova Imprim Process: Offset Lithography Size: 46.00 х 27.50 mm Values: 50 KGS, 100 KGS

125th Birth Anniversary of V.V. Obraztsov

kyrgyzstan V.V. Obraztsov stampsIssue Date: 19.12.2016 Values: KGS 229

