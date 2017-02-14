India Post issued this unique series on 10th February 2017.According to brochure no seprate stamp sheets issued and only 3 million sheetlets have been printed but this so called sheetlet is not fulfilling norms of a sheetlet.Infact it is miniature sheet.
Stamps on Headgears
