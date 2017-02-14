Stamps on Headgears

Posted on February 14, 2017 by PhilaMirror

fdc headgears of indiaheadgears of india stampsbrochure headgears of indiaIndia Post issued this unique series on 10th February 2017.According to brochure no seprate stamp sheets issued and only 3 million sheetlets  have been printed but this so called sheetlet is not fulfilling norms of a sheetlet.Infact it is miniature sheet.

