Special cover released on Jainism Theme Roop Rajat Vihar  

Posted on February 13, 2017 by PhilaMirror

special cover jainismBy Sudhir Jain

On the occasion of anniversary of Jain religious institution Roop Rajat Vihar, a special cover released on 11th February 2017 at Marwar Junction (Rajsthan)special cover marwar in the holy presence of Pujya Roop Chand Ji Maharaj Sa. Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav Director Postal Services Jodhpur,  Srinivas Bidri Income Tax Commissioner Surat, Shri Kesaram Chaudhary MLA were guest of the release function of special cover and special cancellation. Jainism Philately Group member Shri Mahaveer Kundur Hubli was instrumental in release of this special cover.

This entry was posted in Asian Philately, News, SARC Philately, Special Cover, Themes and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

