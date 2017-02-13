Special Cancellation on Gandhi Smriti Vahan

Posted on February 13, 2017

gandhi cancellationallahabad gandhi postcardIndia post issued a special cancellation on Gandhi Smriti Vahan (Gandhi Memorial Vehicle ) at Allahabad. In a function at Allahabad HPO, S.F.H. Rizvi,      PMG Allahabad region and DPS Sunil Kumar Rai released the cancellation. Cancellation conceived by eminent philatelist M.Gulrez and designed by Rahul Ganguli.

12th February is a significant day for Allahabad, since on this day the mortal ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed in the sacred waters of Sangam. The ashes that was kept in an urn pot was carried from Allahabad Railway station on 12th February 1948 for immersing them at Sangam through a hugely crowded procession.

One Response to Special Cancellation on Gandhi Smriti Vahan

  vikram champaneri says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:55 AM

    this is a beautiful cover and cancellation is also nice.

    

