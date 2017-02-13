India post issued a special cancellation on Gandhi Smriti Vahan (Gandhi Memorial Vehicle ) at Allahabad. In a function at Allahabad HPO, S.F.H. Rizvi, PMG Allahabad region and DPS Sunil Kumar Rai released the cancellation. Cancellation conceived by eminent philatelist M.Gulrez and designed by Rahul Ganguli.

12th February is a significant day for Allahabad, since on this day the mortal ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed in the sacred waters of Sangam. The ashes that was kept in an urn pot was carried from Allahabad Railway station on 12th February 1948 for immersing them at Sangam through a hugely crowded procession.