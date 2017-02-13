Permanent My Stamp Counter Inaugurated at Satna Head Post Office 

satna my stampMr. Sudhir Jain, Governing Council member Philatelic Congress of India inaugurated permanent My stamp counter at Satna Head Post Office on 11th February 2017. Mr. A. K. Jain,  Superintendent Post Officees Rewa Division presided the function. Large number of Philatelists and citizens attended the function.

