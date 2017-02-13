New Stamps on Year of Rooster

Posted on February 13, 2017 by PhilaMirror

Indonesia

indonesia year of rooster stampIssue Date-6 January 2017

Slovenia

slovenia year of rooster stampIssue Date-27 January 2017

France:Stamp Booklet

france year of rooster stampsBooklet of 12 postage stamps stickers at the price of the green letter representing the 12 Chinese astrological signs. LI Zhongyao created for the French Post the twelve drawings, in the ancestral spirit, on rice paper, as well as the calligraphy of the title of the stamps, that says the name of the animal. The red seal is the signature of the artist. These resume the illustration of the cock and the calligraphy of LI Zhongyao with some explanations on astrology and this sign and a calendar allowing you to know what sign you are.

Issue Date: 28.01.2017 Designer: Metteur en Page Etienne Thery Process: Héliogravure Size: 33mm x 33mm

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>