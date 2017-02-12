New Stamps from Royal Mail

Royal Mail Heritage: Mail by Rail Post & Go Stamps

Personalised with the recipient’s name and address. Contains an information card, written by Julian Stray of The Postal Museum, which expounds on the theme of each stamp. Travelling Post Office: bag exchange. This specially designed apparatus was first successfully used in 1838. Post Office (London) Railway. Also known as the Post Office Underground. Night Mail poster. This striking poster appeared in 1939, three years after the iconic Night Mail film. Travelling Post Office: loading. This 1948 poster depicts the hive of mail activity at London Euston station. Travelling Post Office: sorting. A Travelling Post Office (TPO) could have up to 50 skilled postal staff sorting mail. Travelling Post Office: on the move. Bespoke TPOs ran from 1838 to 2004. In the 1930s there were 130 of them. Issue Date: 15 February 2017

