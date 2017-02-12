Armenia Issued Stamps on 25th Anniversary of Army

Two postage stamps dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Armenian army’s formation were cancelled and put into circulation on 27th January 2017.The postage stamps with nominal values of AMD 280 each were printed in Cartor printing house in France. One of the postage stamps depicts Armed Forces troops, while the second one shows a row of soldiers along with a waving Armenian tricolor. Both postage stamps, authored by HayPost CJSC designer Vahagn Mkrtchyan, feature the Armenian Armed Forces’ coat of arms.