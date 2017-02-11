New Stamps on Year of Rooster:Canada

Posted on February 11, 2017 by PhilaMirror

canada year of rooster stampA permanent domestic-rate stamp featuring a rooster with its chest proudly puffed out is paired with an international-rate stamp offering a close-cropped profile view of the rooster’s stately face. Both images are created from lines of gold foil.Issue Date:18 January 2017

