New Stamps from Philippines

Posted on February 11, 2017 by PhilaMirror

225th Founding Anniversary of Sta. Rosa City, Laguna

philippines rosa city stampDenomination & Quantity : P12 – – – 101,000 Date of Issue : January 18, 2017 Size of Stamp : 40mm x 30mm Sheet Composition : 40 on (4 x 10) Perforation : 14 Printing Process : Litho offset (4 colors) Paper : Imported Unwatermarked : Amstar Company, Inc. Designer :Rodine C. Teodoro Designs :Arch de Triumph, Museo de Sta. Rosa,City Hall of Sta. Rosa City, Laguna and it’s Official Logo, Image of a lion

Centennial Celebration of Bustos, Bulacan

philippines bustos stampDenomination & Quantity : P12 – – – 101,000 Date of Issue : January 15, 2017 Last Day of Sale :January 14, 2018 Size of Stamps : 40mm x 30mm Sheet Composition : 40 on (4 X 10) Perforation :14 Process : Litho offset (4 colors) Paper : Imported Unwatermarked Printer : Amstar Company, Inc. Designer :Rodine C. Teodoro Design : Centennial Logo of the Municipality of Bustos, Bulacan

