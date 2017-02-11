India Post Issued Stamp on The Poona Horse

poona horse stampIndia Post has released a commemorative postage stamp on 17 Poona Horse.The stamp was released at Merrut Cant on 11th February 2017 by Daughter of Col Tarapore PVC and Maj Vikram of APS.

