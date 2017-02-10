South Africa Issued Stamps on the Krugerrand.Apart from three international letter-rate stamps, Sapo issued a first-day cover to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Krugerrand. The stamps, designed by philatelic artists Rachel-Mari Ackermann, depict the development of the Krugerrand in three stages – 1967, 2000 and 2017.It referred to President Paul Kruger and the name of the newly introduced currency (introduced in 1961), became the “rand”.The Krugerrand was introduced on 3 July, 1967 as a vehicle for private ownership of gold and was first offered to the public at the Rand Easter Show in 1970 at a selling price of R27.40. A one-ounce coin today sells for more than R16 000.The stamp sheet features the original 1967 1 oz Krugerrand, the 2000 1 oz Krugerrand and the 2017 1 oz Krugerrand. – Supplied.
South Africa Issued Stamps on Currency Krugerrand
