My Stamp KCP Limited

KCP is a 75 year old diversified business group with a turnover over 200 million USD with interests in Cement, Heavy Engineering, Sugar, Power and IT. It has 9 manufacturing locations over various geographies in India and Vietnam.

KCP started as a small cooperative sugar plant in 1941 by its founder Sir V.Ramakrishna it has over the years expanded rapidly enthused by the leadership of its founder and inspired on the lines of the technological foresight.

Technology provides the cutting edge to our services, state of the art facilities and latest process trends that are applied in areas such as critical industrial equipment for mineral processing and chemical industries, steel plants, space research applications and Nuclear / Hydro power installations. KCP, with its technology & project management capability, has set up over 40 sugar plants and 12 cement factories in India and overseas.

KCP ‘s focus has always been towards contributing to the nation’s lifelong infrastructure. Its Cement Plant in Macherla was setup to supply cement for the construction of the mighty Nagarjunasagar Dam. This stands as a testimony to the quality of KCP Cement. The dam continues to provide irrigation and power to state of Andhra Pradesh.